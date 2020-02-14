Soaking it up in San Diego

The many airport terminals en route to San Diego — Frankfurt and San Francisco, in my case — are no matter, for the beguiling, seaside city with the same February weather as New Delhi is, quite literally, a breath of fresh air. I take it in deep gulps as plentifully as the Napa Pinot Noir, along with leisurely walks by the marina with its boats, and a quaint village with bars and shops.

Gulls swoop past, looking for crumbs; pigeons coo and sparrows flit; there are ducks — I recognise mallards — and even a stray rabbit not unduly scared by tourists. A light ...