In North India, Diwali initiates an extended period of foul air. Diwali is a harvest festival, and fields are then replanted. Across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, the National Capital Region (NCR), western Uttar Pradesh, farmers clear stubble from the previous crop by setting it on fire. The Indian Space Research Organisation doesn’t release data on this, but in 2021 National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) detected over 57,000 stubble-fires in North Indian fields between November 1 and November 14.