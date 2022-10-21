JUST IN
Give world cricket an Indian 'home'
Solution for stubble burning
Wars aren't won with peacetime economies
Kharge can't revive Congress, but the party's vote share may rise in 2024
A less predictable outlook: How will Indian economy do in Samvat 2079?
The new face of authoritarianism
Redrawing the media map: Firms are discovering they are better together
Yes, PE ownership of airports works and there is research to show it
Urbanisation without chaos: How to plan and govern our cities
India's trade policy challenges in a changed world
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Wars aren't won with peacetime economies
Give world cricket an Indian 'home'
Business Standard

Solution for stubble burning

While there are many other contributors to poor AQI, stubble burning contributes between 35-45 per cent of atmospheric pollution in this season

Topics
Stubble burning | air pollution | stubble fires

Devangshu Datta 

Follow this columnist
Devangshu Datta

In North India, Diwali initiates an extended period of foul air. Diwali is a harvest festival, and fields are then replanted. Across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, the National Capital Region (NCR), western Uttar Pradesh, farmers clear stubble from the previous crop by setting it on fire. The Indian Space Research Organisation doesn’t release data on this, but in 2021 National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) detected over 57,000 stubble-fires in North Indian fields between November 1 and November 14.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Stubble burning

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.