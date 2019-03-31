Some interpretation issues remain even after GST

Before the introduction of GST on July 1, 2017, there was a multiplicity of rates of duty in Central Excise and therefore, a hugely controversial situation about classification, leading to the need for use of interpretation rules far to often which were challenged in the courts.

There were far too many judgments relating to interpretation, which led to the writing of volumes of books on the issue of interpretation. Now, the present GST in India has actually two rates, 12 per cent and 18 per cent, which would create classification problems and thereby, harbour similar interpretation ...