JUST IN
Space for start-ups
Banking on tenure
Protecting data privacy
Good and bad news
The governor's role
Increasing responsibilities
Unwelcome reminder
Beyond Bali
Boosting production
Prompt disclosures
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Banking on tenure
The next big frontier in US-China rivalry
Business Standard

Space for start-ups

A Nasa-like PPP policy could make India an aerospace powerhouse

Topics
rocket launch | rocket | Satellite

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The successful launch of Vikram-S, India’s first privately built rocket from start-up Skyroot, has focused welcome attention on the opening up of space to private enterprise. Assuming the eagerly awaited Space Policy is on expected lines, multiple aerospace start-ups as well as large companies will enter a sector with explosive growth potential. Alongside a larger share of the global space market, Indian entrepreneurs could develop many downstream applications and spin-offs.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rocket launch

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 21:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.