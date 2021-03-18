Stop the wave

Covid-19 cases are once again rising rapidly and can lead to a second wave if action is not taken on a war footing. In his meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bang on when he asked state governments to take quick and decisive steps to contain the spread of the virus. The number of daily new infections has more than tripled over the last few weeks.

India reported about 36,000 cases on Thursday. While the risk has definitely increased across the country, a large number of cases are concentrated in a few states, which need more attention. About 85 per ...