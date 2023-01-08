JUST IN
Fewer jumbo jets on domestic routes are better than lots of smaller planes
Strategic space & diffidence
The addiction stigma
Consumer trends that will shape 2023
A tough job for the BJP in Karnataka
GDP for FY23 calls for guarded optimism
How sustained 6.5% growth for the rest of the decade can be realistic
Energy transition in numbers
Time to take stock
Content marketing post-ChatGPT
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
State Bank changing its business model, quietly
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Subvention scheme doesn't absolve buyer from repaying

Gupta and the builders entered into an agreement on August 17, 2013. Based on Gupta's application, ICICI Bank sanctioned a home loan of and disbursed Rs 12,33,454 to the builder on August 21, 2013

Topics
buyers | Home Loan | Builders

Jehangir B Gai 

Follow this columnist
Jehangir B Gai

Rajesh Lifespaces and Rajsanket Realty had launched a group housing project called Raj Infinia at Borivali in Mumbai. Its advertising campaign said that a flat could be purchased in the project under a “subvention scheme”, which provided that the flat purchaser would have to pay 20 per cent of the cost and the remaining 80 per cent would be financed by ICICI Bank.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on buyers

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 16:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.