JUST IN
Supporting farm growth
Boosting pharma research
Musharraf's fatal dalliance
Before the pause
Green growth push
Delayed decision
Focus on finance
Changing tracks
Investing, not saving
Optimistic outlook
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Boosting pharma research
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Supporting farm growth

Budget has enabling proposals

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | agriculture sector

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

The agricultural package mooted in the Union Budget for 2023-24 seems to aim primarily at ramping up programmes and institutions that can potentially serve as growth agents for this sector. The objective is to raise farm production and, more so, farmers’ income to rein in the discontent in rural areas. But whether the resources allocated for these activities are adequate is open to question, considering that the budget for this sector has been stepped up only marginally and includes the sum paid to farmers (Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments) under the PM-Kisan Samman scheme. Also, while emphasis has rightly been laid on technology-driven growth, the proposed investment in agriculture research and development is below 0.5 per cent of the farm sector’s gross domestic product (agri-GDP), against the global norm of 1-2 per cent. However, the priority accorded to agriculture’s allied sectors, notably animal husbandry and fisheries, is well placed because these are reliable sources of supplementing farm incomes, especially for small and marginal farmers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 22:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.