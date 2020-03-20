Surviving togetherness

Every family lies, but mine probably lies more than others. When offices in the NCR began to shut as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, as presumptive head of the clan, I assembled all members into a room to read them the riot act.

We’re an educated family, I said, let’s not act like the mindless hordes who spread misinformation over WhatsApp, hoard essential supplies, or cause unnecessary panic. The country, I added philosophically, had enough for our need, but not our greed. And finally, I added, we should see our confinement not as unbearable punishment — ...