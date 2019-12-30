Taking ayurveda to the world

As a speaker in the third Global Ayurveda Summit, I was worried. Unseasonal rains were lashing Kochi that day and at the scheduled time for start at 10 am, the hall was hardly full. The organisers pushed the start time by 15 minutes.

I was not sure if the hall would even get half full. I should not have worried. In just under 20 minutes, the hotel staff was scurrying around adding chairs at the back of the hall. While I spoke about the need for better branding of ayurvedic brands, a young speaker after me from Amazon spoke about the firm's channel for global customers of ayurvedic ...