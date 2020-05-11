Targeting labour laws: On whose behalf do states operate?

In an attempt to keep corporate profitability afloat during the pandemic, a nightmarish scenario is emerging for the workers with the suspension of labour laws. With fewer workers allowed in factories due to partial lifting of the lockdown, production can be kept at a profitable level either by extracting more work within the working day or by extending it.

The intensification of labour means for the same pay the job descriptions are expanded to include more tasks. The extension of the working day aims at fewer workers producing more by working longer hours. These changes worsen ...