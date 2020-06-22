The art of travel reading

This oppressive lockdown has forced people to read. I have managed to read a lot of travel books that I had bought to read before going to the place. Travellers have been writing books for a long time. Those two Chinese guys Hiuen Tsang and Fa-Hien were the first we were introduced to as students.

They made some interesting observations. Then came not just one or two travellers but entire armies. The Muslim hordes descended on India, in wave after wave, over five centuries. But they were what a new language nearly a thousand years later, Urdu, would call jahil. It means, if you ...