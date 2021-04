The bare necessities for India

The Economic Survey, traditionally presented a day before the Union Budget, usually contains some breakthrough ideas and suggestions.

However, the anticipation of Budget announcements and the hectic analysis that follows thereafter result in the Economic Survey perspectives not getting the attention they deserve — drowned out by the din and bustle of the Budget. As an aside, it would be a good idea to have the Economic Survey presented a full month ahead of the Budget so as to give policymakers, and the discerning public, enough time to soak in and deliberate on the issues ...