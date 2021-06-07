The bureaucracy has devised its own way of decision-making in uncertainty

The fuss over the chief secretary of West Bengal has once again focused attention on the bureaucracy which has become a major obstacle in the way of India achieving its goals. It has always been slow and often erratic. Now issues of personal loyalty to political bosses have also begun to deface it.

A recent paper published by IDFC Institute tells us why. It’s available on the IDFC Institute website. Although the paper talks about the bureaucracy as a whole, for the sake of specificity I am going to refer only to the IAS because it is the first amongst equals. For the ...