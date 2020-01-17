The chimera of tri-service commands

Discussions on strengthening the apex level management of the military usually find agreement on the need for two reforms. The first is the requirement to appoint a tri-service chief to coordinate between the three services — the army, navy and air force — and to provide single-point military advice to the executive leadership.

This has been partially implemented with the New Year Day appointment of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He has been charged with inter-service coordination, but will advise the government only on tri-service matters, while the three ...