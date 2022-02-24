The end of budget day carnival?

Ever wondered why, in the first place, the Indian budget has always been such a media event? It is actually quite unique as in no Western democracy, least of all in Britain (the Westminster model), does the budget session raise more than a few low brows, a few protocol remarks, and that’s it.

Harold Wilson, when he was Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer, put it perfectly when he had this to say about the budget: “Rather like a school speech day: a bit of a bore, but there it is.” In India, we have been led to react differently. For the past several decades ...