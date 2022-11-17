The governor's role

India’s political history has been rife with instances of appointed governors of states entering into strong disagreements and even open conflicts with the elected governments of the states they serve. Given that federalism and the relative powers of the Union and state governments have once again become major flashpoints in Indian politics, it should not be surprising that the headlines are being dominated by such disagreements, particularly in states that are run by political parties that are in opposition at the Centre. The most visible of such disagreements is between the veteran politician Arif Mohammad Khan, who is serving as governor of Kerala, and the Left Democratic Front government of the state. The immediate provocation appears to have been the appointment of vice-chancellors to universities in the state. Mr Khan is of the opinion that the governor should “exercise his mind” in the choice of university heads, and last month asked the vice-chancellors of nine local institutions to step down. The Kerala governor believes he has the law on his side. The state government sees Mr Khan’s actions as an unlawful and unconstitutional intrusion into the states’ rights. The atmosphere has not been improved by combative statements by local ministers and Mr Khan’s threat to dismiss individual state ministers if he felt they were impugning the dignity of the governor’s office.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 22:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU