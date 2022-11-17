The governor's role

India’s political history has been rife with instances of appointed governors of states entering into strong disagreements and even open conflicts with the elected governments of the states they serve. Given that federalism and the relative powers of the Union and state governments have once again become major flashpoints in Indian politics, it should not be surprising that the headlines are being dominated by such disagreements, particularly in states that are run by political parties that are in opposition at the Centre. The most visible of such disagreements is between the veteran politician Arif Mohammad Khan, who is serving as governor of Kerala, and the Left Democratic Front government of the state. The immediate provocation appears to have been the appointment of vice-chancellors to universities in the state. Mr Khan is of the that the governor should “exercise his mind” in the choice of university heads, and last month asked the vice-chancellors of nine local institutions to step down. The governor believes he has the law on his side. The state government sees Mr Khan’s actions as an unlawful and unconstitutional intrusion into the states’ rights. The atmosphere has not been improved by combative statements by local ministers and Mr Khan’s threat to dismiss individual state ministers if he felt they were impugning the dignity of the governor’s office.