The GST cess bonanza

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley returned to North Block, headquarters of the finance ministry, on August 23, after a gap of about three months when he was recovering from a major surgery. In the life of a government, three months may be a short period of time.

But for Jaitley, three months should appear quite long as the macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy underwent significant changes in this period, posing new challenges and a few opportunities as well. Oil prices (Indian basket) were ruling at around $70 a barrel at the end of April. Today, they are higher by about six ...