The importance of EQ over IQ for politicians

Last month saw the rise of a new star among state finance ministers, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) of Tamil Nadu. For his erudite and forceful interventions at the recently-concluded Goods and Services Tax Council (GST Council) meeting on May 28, he has been widely hailed by the English-speaking media.

His GST Council speech was bang on. Among other things, he pointed out that GST has not lived up to its promise and now needs a root-and-branch overhaul. He called for more fiscal powers to states and said that the money devolved through the reports of finance commissions had been quietly ...