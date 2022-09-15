The investment puzzle

Demand destruction caused by the pandemic and associated restrictions seemed to have moderated over the past year, with the resumption of mobility and trade. This had led to hopes that private investment in the economy would revive, putting a growth recovery on firmer footing. The Indian economy in recent times — indeed, for years even prior to the pandemic — had suffered from the unwillingness of private capital to increase investment. As a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP), gross fixed capital formation has never reached the sustained high levels observed in the high-growth years of the 2000s. But there appeared to be a clear uptick in the trend, with its share of real GDP improving to 34.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2022-23 as compared to 32.8 in the equivalent quarter of the previous year. Some had hoped this uptick was driven by a similar increase in the share of private demand — private final consumption expenditure as a share of real GDP was over 3 percentage points higher in the first quarter than it was in the equivalent pre-pandemic quarter. Yet another explanation might simply be that both shares are responding to a fall in government expenditure as a fraction of GDP.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor