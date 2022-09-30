The lows of a high office: 'My ear is not working'

Last month, a reporter asked Governor L Ganesan when he would clear the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to carve out the Bally Municipality from the Howrah Municipal Corporation area. The governor had returned the Bill to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government for reconsideration. The government claims that the Bill was sent back to the governor and is awaiting his assent. So what was the status of the Bill, he was asked.