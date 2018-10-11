The Modi majority fallacy

India is well and truly in the election mode. The cut in diesel and petrol prices is a clear giveaway.

Predictably, the battle lines are getting drawn with talks of a possible grand alliance among the opposition parties. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a stunning majority on its own in the Lok Sabha in 2014 — the first such instance since the start of economic liberalisation in the early 1990s, seems to be approaching the 2019 elections with the question: If not Mr Modi, then who? Presumably, the BJP’s argument is that a coalition ...