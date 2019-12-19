The new face of environment activism

Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, walked in before guests with child actor Prachi Thakur as his company unveiled the ZS, an all-electric SUV, earlier this month. After being ushered into the car, Thakur waved at the audience at New Delhi’s Pullman Hotel from the car’s sunroof.

During the show, the hall’s dome projected moving caricatures conveying the message that conventional vehicles cause pollution and going electric was the only way forward. It was not without reason that the Chinese company roped in Thakur to unveil its high-end EV, ...