The onion enigma

As surely as September follows August every year, onion prices shoot up come September.

Just as surely, the central government, regardless of its party affiliation or ideological leaning, takes a series of steps in quick succession: Raising minimum export prices, imposing stock limits on traders, banning exports altogether and announcing imports and their distribution at lower prices through public agencies. Electronic media splash sensational headlines of the bulb prices about to cross the three-figure mark and focus on customers looking longingly at baskets full of onions, bemoaning ...