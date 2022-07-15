The 'permanent' problem: Why is there a 'caste system' in govt employment?

The protests over the Agnipath scheme have died down, and youngsters have settled down to applying under the temporary-job scheme for the armed forces — perhaps because they have no option. In truth, though, this points to a larger trend in government and the caste system of permanent, contractual, and casual employees. The first category gets paid much better than the latter two, and (at most levels) better also than the market. Since water must find its own level, governments and their agencies have turned increasingly to hiring in the cheaper two categories. Those who want to understand what this might mean would benefit from the black humour of the Hindi movie Eeb Allay Ooo (on Netflix).

