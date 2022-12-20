The planet gets short-changed again

The 15th Conference of Parties (COP) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity concluded in Montreal on December 19, 2022. The meeting adopted the Global Biodiversity Framework, which sets the goal of ensuring that by 2030 at least 30 per cent of terrestrial, inland waters and oceans globally are managed as protected areas. It is not clear how these targets will be translated into national targets, or how the high seas falling outside national jurisdictions will be managed. There is an important target relating to the use of chemical nutrients and pesticides which has direct relevance to a country like India. Emissions from the use of chemical fertilisers are sought to be reduced by at least half and use of toxic pesticides by at least two-thirds by 2030. The Indian Minister of Environment has already objected to this provision. There is another target which may be too ambitious — to eliminate plastic waste altogether by 2030. Financing, as always, is a challenge, particularly at a time when the global economy is facing severe headwinds. There is a reference to increasing “financial resources from all sources to at least $200 billion per year, including new, additional and effective financial resources, increasing by at least $10 billion per year international financial flows to developing countries”. I interpret this as only assuring $10 billion per year to developing countries, which would be a pittance. There is a mention of $500 billion being raised additionally through the retirement of a host of subsidies harmful to biodiversity but this applies to all countries. It is clear that resources for meeting the targets in the Framework will have to be mobilised by all the parties, without the application of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, or the well-known CBDR principle. While the Framework should be welcomed as a statement of intent by the parties to the Convention, one does not see any sign that the scale of effort and resources required are likely to be deployed.