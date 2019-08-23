The PMO should tell its economic advisers to be more discreet - or quit

About ten years ago, a new member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC) rang me up to ask if I knew what the rules were about speaking to the press. I asked him why he wanted to know and after some demur he said he had been asked by the Chairman of the Council not to speak to the press and that only he, the Chairman, would do so.

The time may have come for Bibek Debroy, who is the current Chairman, to do something similar. His colleagues on the Council are shooting their mouths off about the economy, adding to the sense of looming disaster that is already ...