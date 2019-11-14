The problem with demonising Jinnah

The demonisation of M A Jinnah has allowed India to avoid a discussion on power-sharing in democracy. Partition is explained away in our textbooks and in the common understanding as the doing of one evil man. Indeed, Pakistan itself is still portrayed in 2019 as a source of constant mischief in the public imagination and the embodiment of evil.

Bangladesh is the producer of parasites (“termites” in the words of our home minister) and not much good for anything else. We would be happier if neither existed or if we had different neighbours. The fact that India was divided ...