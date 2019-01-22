The revolution will not be subsidised

“An energy revolution is under way. Globally, investments in renewables-based electricity capacity have beaten fossil fuels consecutively for the past two years. In India, too, renewables have dominated power sector investments since 2015. By some projections, global clean energy could grow by 1 terrawatt, or 46 per cent, during 2018-2023.

What India is attempting in seven to 10 years took Germany more than two decades to achieve. This is nothing short of revolutionary. Like freedom, this energy transition will not come for free. It will need large sums of strategic investment. As in ...