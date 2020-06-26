The seductiveness of borders: They have a habit of becoming sacrosanct

Borders have a habit of becoming sacrosanct. Schoolchildren are made familiar with the shape of their country, with geography usually supported by history, language, religion and (more broadly) culture.

This is so even in India, which has existed as a cultural entity, but not as a nation-state, from pre-historic times. Adi Shankaracharya travelled to all corners of the “country” to establish places of devotional learning in the ninth century. At the time, the Pallavas ruled in much of South India and the Gurjara-Pratiharas (including the Chandelas) in the North, but of course ...