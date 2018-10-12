The tale of two extremely exotic assets

The recent financial turmoil has had an impact across most asset classes. The cryptocurrency bubble has burst. By some estimates, over 99 per cent of crypto-coins have been wiped out in the last six months, and are experiencing zero trading volume.

The Initial Coin Offering (or ICO) market has gone into hibernation, or perhaps, gone extinct, with no new crypto-coins being offered. Only a few cryptos such as the venerable bitcoin, ripple and ethereum seem to be surviving and even these have seen huge price corrections. Bitcoin, for example, is now trading at $6,225. A year ago, it was ...