The will of a 'dim-witted optimist'

Now that everyone’s concerned with issues of mortality, I thought it is a good idea to devote some attention in that direction, even though my wife says I’m a “dim-witted optimist” — an unreasonable if, alas, ac­curate choice of words. But being married to a pessimist has coloured my perception of the world as a source of infinite joy over which, as Bertie Wooster might have said, a dark cloud has marred the horizon.

I, therefore, thought to leave behind, at the risk of appearing maudlin, a last will and testament. It won’t be my last though — ...