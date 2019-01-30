There's no alternative to Aadhaar

Aadhaar has achieved near universality as it provides identification to more than 1.2 billion Indian residents. Its scale, ability to uniquely identify individuals, and digital interface make it a frictionless identification platform.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley recently wrote, “The Supreme Court has upheld the whole concept of unique identity and rejected the challenge that it violated the Right to Privacy. It was held that Aadhaar meets the concept of constitutional trust, limited government and good governance and empowers marginalised section of society. It has also introduced ...