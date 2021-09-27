Three unsung writers

There are two reasons for writing this article. One is that Dawood Ali McCullum, about whom it is, is a terrific writer. The other is that the publishers did not market his books to the extent warranted. Indeed it was by the sheerest accident, while surfing on Amazon, that I discovered him. Dawood Ali is not his original name. It was Neil.

He became Dawood Ali later. I found five books by him. Two of these, which I have just read, are about Indians in England. One of these two is of the usual novel length, about 300 pages. The other is a novella of 125 pages. The longer ...