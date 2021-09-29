Thumb on the scale

The recent attempt by investors to defenestrate managements and directors and vote down a number of resolutions has markets animated about shareholder activism. And while the investor crusade has taken root and is here to stay, I expect to see the occasional flare-up, louder than before no doubt, but not an endless firework display. This is so for a few reasons.

First, just 8 per cent of the NSE-500 companies are institutionally-owned and widely held. Add at max, another 50 companies where promoter holding is at 27 per cent or below (I will come back to why this number). This implies ...