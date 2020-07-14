Time for a new regulator for media?

Is it time to talk about an independent-of-the-government media regulator? Over five days last week at the industry’s biggest event, the Fe­deration of Indian Chambers of Co­m­merce and Industry (FICCI) Fra­mes, the picture was bleak. “If I look at the full year 2020, we will see the sector shrink from $20 billion to $15 billion.

It is estimated that around 15 per cent to 20 per cent of our workforce may lose their jo­bs,” said Sanjay Gupta, country manager and vice-president, Google India, and chairman, FICCI media and entertainment (M&E) committee. ...