Time for govt to walk the talk on self-reliant India

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a global audience that ‘Atmanirbhar India’ ('self-reliant India') does not mean being self-contained or being closed to the world but is about self-sustaining and self-generating. He assured that India will pursue practices that promote efficiency, equity, and resilience.

His audience will evaluate those words by the policies and actions that help Indian businesses become globally competitive. A few weeks back, hardly anyone had heard the word 'atmanirbhar'. The PM surprised many by invoking 'atmanirbhar' as ...