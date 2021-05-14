Today, what really is essential?

Each one of us has probably heard a lot more of the word “Essential” in the last few months than we ever expected. And that’s because “Essential” has been one of the most thematic pieces of language during this current crisis.

We’ve cheered “Essential Workers”, as the light has been shone on the people in the shadows, who actually make the world go round. Amazon has denied us the usual next day deliveries of our inadvisable late night purchases, instead prioritising essential items. As a society, we decided liquor stores should be deemed ...