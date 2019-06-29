Towards digital banking

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, is in his last year as head of the central bank, but has lost little of his appetite for financial innovation.

Speaking at the annual dinner hosted by the Lord Mayor of London, Mr Carney — a former head of the Financial Stability Board in Basel — addressed in particular the increasing digitisation of banking. Facebook's planned new currency, Libra, he said, would face many regulatory hurdles but he implied it would not find those insurmountable: “The Bank of England approaches Libra with an open mind but not an open ...