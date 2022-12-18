JUST IN
Bad loans & IBC: Going as expected
Indispensable India?
Four years and four challenges of RBI governor
Opt for regular investing over extreme frugality
On balance, India is in a sweet spot
Territory China is after
The BJP needs a course in PPE
Privacy in the digital Wild West
A tough track for Usha
Lessons in budgeting: Changing Budget tack amid changing realities
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Bad loans & IBC: Going as expected
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Trade, economic interests drive India's foreign policy

How the oil price cap will actually play out is not clear, but our government remains unfazed because the cost of crude is anyway on a downward trend

Topics
Indian foreign policy | India trade | India economy

TNC Rajagopalan 

TNC Rajagopalan

This year, trade and economic interests influenced the government’s foreign policy significantly, unlike earlier times when it was the other way around.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian foreign policy

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 23:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.