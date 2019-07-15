Tradition for water revolution

You know you are old when you realise that today’s conversation is a repeat of the past. That’s how I feel when I hear the current chatter about the potential of rainwater harvesting to fix the problem of water scarcity in our cities and villages.

For years now, we have known the importance of harvesting rain from rooftops and hill catchments and holding it in underground reservoirs, aquifers, lakes, and ponds. Then why have we not made this technology work? Why have we failed to use this knowledge? This is what we must ask. Let me tell you how I learnt about rainwater ...