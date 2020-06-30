Tranformational tax reform

The many criticisms about the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) must not be allowed to obscure the fact that what was implemented was a truly transformational tax reform.

First, let us look at the politico-economic dimension. While the world over, there has been demand for devolution of fiscal responsibility and even political separation — Scotland from the UK, Catalonia from Spain and Quebec from Canada, the GST reforms in India represents a reverse phenomenon where the Centre and the states have voluntarily abjured their “Right to fiscal sovereignty” ...