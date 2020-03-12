Travels with Montek

Last month, Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s much-awaited book, Backstage, was published. In his first sentences Montek writes, “This book is not a memoir” but rather a “travelogue of India’s journey of economic reforms”.

With approximately the same degree of accuracy, let me say that this is not a book review, but just a few thoughts on an important and highly readable book. By way of disclosure, Montek is a valued friend of 55 years, with our life trajectories overlapping for three years as students at Oxford in the 1960s, eight years as young professionals in ...