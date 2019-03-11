Trump's action cause for worry

Last week, the American government served a 60-day notice for withdrawing of tariff concessions on products originating from India under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). The government here has downplayed the possible impact on our overall export.

However, the significance is not the extent of damage but that punitive action has been taken. According to latest World Trade Organization (WTO) data, India’s average bound tariff rate was 48.5 per cent; its ‘Most Favoured Nation’ average applied tariff was 13.4 per cent. India has kept high its tariffs on ...