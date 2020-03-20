Udaan co-founders on how their set up earned the fast-growing unicorn tag

As we get busy with our conversation, I realise that while the world outside might be lauding their venture as the fastest-growing Unicorn in India, the founders of udaan would rather downplay the fact. That is understandable.

Startup valuations are unpredictable, dependent as they are on myriad factors. On top of that, the three entrepreneurs whom I am meeting over lunch have learnt the rules of the game the hard way. As we sit down at Go Native, a restaurant in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, I tell myself I could perhaps use that startup cliché to describe all three — they are ...