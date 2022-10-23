JUST IN
UK crisis: The markets strike back
MF investments in loss-making tech stocks
When emotions overrule neatly laid financial plans
The toughest challenge before bank HR
Climate risks: Headwinds for banking
De-extinction: A mammoth task
Give world cricket an Indian 'home'
Solution for stubble burning
Wars aren't won with peacetime economies
Kharge can't revive Congress, but the party's vote share may rise in 2024
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Revisiting disinvestment: Going for a 'bottom-up' approach
Business Standard

UK crisis: The markets strike back

Liz Truss almost turned the UK into a distrusted emerging economy

Topics
UK govt | Britain PM | UK economy

Mihir S Sharma 

Follow this columnist
Mihir S Sharma

For the past few years, governments — especially in the West — have been able to intimidate the markets into silence. Markets have accepted vast expansions of central bank balance sheets, gargantuan borrowing programmes, and fiscal and monetary policy that defied all convention. Anyone would be forgiven for thinking this is the new normal: Unless a country was as close to the brink as, say, Sri Lanka, the markets would quietly accept whatever policymakers handed out.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UK govt

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 22:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.