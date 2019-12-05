Unclogging the liquidity flow

It is often the under-reported news that has the potential for a favourable long term impact.

On November 20, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a measure that would provide some relief to the infrastructure sector — a move that has gone little noticed outside the sector. The CCEA eased the process for government entities such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately clear up to 75 per cent of the amount locked up in arbitration disputes in favour of the private sector, even if the government entity had appealed against such awards. ...