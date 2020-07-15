Understanding India's FDI flows

For three consecutive years — from 2016-17 to 2018-19, foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into India had recorded single-digit growth. This was a surprise. In the early years of the Narendra Modi government’s first term, its ministers would tom-tom their achievement in securing a big jump in FDI flows into the country.

Indeed, FDI inflows rose by 25 per cent to $45 billion in 2014-15 and jumped again by over 23 per cent to $56 billion in 2015-16. But after those two years, it seemed the Modi government was out of luck as far as FDI inflows were concerned. The growth in ...