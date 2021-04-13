Vaccination drive: An Utsav without utsah

So, how is your Vaccine Utsav going? I can only base my opinion on limited evidence, but I get the distinct feeling that there is much less utsah for this utsav than there was for the thaali-banging at the start of the pandemic. Some of this is due to practical difficulties with the things we are expected to do.

It would be nice for each one of us to help vaccinate one other person. But at a time when it is hard enough for us to even vaccinate ourselves, this remains a forlorn hope. Like Sanjay Gandhi’s Emergency-era proclamations, which the Utsav instructions clearly echo ...