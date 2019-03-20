Virtual advice for real finances

The end of a financial year and the beginning of a new one brings the annual pangs of managing taxes and investments. The scramble is on both sides — The individuals assessing and seeking advice on liabilities and investment, and sellers of financial products that are keen to cash in on the concerns.

In recent times, physical advisors have been receiving tough competition from algorithm-based investment counselling. This category has been rising steadily and created its own segment of robo-advisory. The promise is fairly simple, but the process of creating the advice can be ...