Waiting for some good news

The moon and stars have for long inspired poets, but these are different times. So when number-studded stimulus packages cannot lift the overwhelming gloom, perhaps the moon can.

This Saturday, Chandrayaan-2 is set to create history by landing on the moon, and that may be the only piece of good news Indians have heard in a while. Exactly 50 years after the Apollo 11 achievement, Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 is going to moon’s south polar region. It will ‘’boldly go where no country has ever gone before’’, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) ...